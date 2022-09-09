British Ambassador Noble: Her Majesty the Queen will be missed; she knew Romania well

Queen Elizabeth II knew Romania extremely well and she will be missed by the British people, the British Ambassador to Bucharest, Andrew Noble, stated on Friday.

He said he was moved by all the messages of condolences he received from the Romanian officials.He said that this was a moment of deep sadness not only for the United Kingdom but also for other countries of which she was Queen. The Commonwealth and also other countries outside the traditional British family are also in mourning. The British diplomat also said he was deeply moved by the affectionate messages he received from his Romanian colleagues, members of the Government and fellow diplomats."The death of a monarch is necessarily a moment of sad disturbance in the life of the country. In the case of the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II the impact is enormous, affecting not only the citizens of the United Kingdom, but also citizens of the other countries of which she was Queen, citizens of Commonwealth countries and globally. To mourn a Queen in the same year that we celebrated Her Platinum Jubilee underlines why we feel Her loss so deeply but also why we revere Her memory and Her example...," the diplomat said in a press statement.He appreciated that the celebration of Queen's 70th year on the throne in the same year in which she died explains the deep shock and sadness that the people feel in every part of the world.He added that, for all those who knew the Queen, who met Her personally, this moment was felt like a very personal loss. Noble also recalled how well the Queen knew Romania and that the British and Romanian Royal had very close relations, which strengthen the bond between the two countries, said the British diplomat.Noble also mentioned that King Charles III knows Romania extremely well, and that He is a great friend of Romania, where he comes as often as possible.The bond between our two countries will be strengthened further in the years to come, said Andrew Noble, while hoping that Romanians everywhere will feel the same as the British citizens, that the day when the Queen died was a very sad day. However, he added, no matter how much Her Majesty the Queen will be missed, this is also a moment of hope, when a new monarch begins His reign, King Charles III. When the Queen dedicated Herself to the public service and Her duty, on Her 21st birthday, in 1947, the modern monarchy was born in the United Kingdom, said Noble, adding that he was certain the British monarchy will continue to be a modern one. The King of the UK and the other territories, as Head of Commonwealth, will be a source of power through the painful days towards better ones, he said.