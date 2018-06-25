stiripesurse.ro

  
     
British Embassy pays tribute to Romania's National Flag Day

The British Embassy in Bucharest pays tribute on Tuesday to Romania's National Flag Day, highlighting also the UK - Romanian relationship. 


"On June 26, Romania marks its Flag Day. The tribute dates back to 1848, when Romanian revolutionaries first flew the blue, yellow, and red tricolour flag. On this occasion, the United Kingdom emphasizes and celebrates once again the UK-Romanian bilateral relationship," reads the message posted on the Embassy's Facebook page. 

June 26 was created Romania's National Flag Day under Law 96 of 20 May 1998. 

The tricolor was flown for the first time in 1839, becoming national symbol on the first day of the 1848 Revolution, when the government decided that the tricolor with three equal color fields - red, yellow and blue - shall be the flag of all Romanians.

