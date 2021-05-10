British Minister for European Neighbourhood Morton visiting Romania

Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Wendy Morton is starting today a two-day visit to Romania, according to the British Embassy in Bucharest.

The visit will strengthen the relationship between the UK and Romania and will demonstrate close bilateral co-operation in areas such as security and defence, the rule of law, modern slavery and human trafficking, as well as the close ties between the two countries.

On her first visit to Romania, Morton will meet senior global affairs and diplomatic strategies official with the Romanian Foreign Ministry Cornel Feruta, Interior Minister Lucian Bode, and she will be welcomed by Senate Chair Anca Dragu.The British official will also visit projects carried out in Romania with support from the United Kingdom, including in the field of gender-based violence, and Roma rights.The embassy quotes Morton as saying she looks forward to her two-day visit to Romania, a close friend of the UK, with whom there is excellent co-operation, and that she will meet her Romanian counterparts to discuss the renewal of the UK-Romania strategic partnership, security and defence, and the rule of law, modern slavery and human trafficking, as well as COP26, and climate change.