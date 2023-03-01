Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Maramures and Brasov record 46.1pct of COVID cases over Feb 20-26

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that, in the week between 20 and 26 February, 46.1pct of the cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Timis, Maramures and Brasov.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 44.9pct of the confirmed cases were recorded among non-vaccinated people, told Agerpres.

Among the vaccinated who got sick, 49.5pct were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

Also, 54.9pct of the total deaths were recorded in Bihor, Nasaud, Calarasi, Suceava and Mures.

Moreover, 45.2pct of the recorded deaths were reported in unvaccinated people.

According to the INSP, from the beginning of the pandemic until now, 86.5pct of all deaths were recorded in people over 60, and 54.7pct of deaths in men.

Also, 93.7pct of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.