Bucharest, counties of Timis, Iasi, Ilfov, Cluj report 39pct of COVID-19 cases last week

As many as 39% of the total cases of COVID-19 reported in Romania between October 4-10, 2021 were recorded in Bucharest City and in the counties of Timis, Iasi, Ilfov and Cluj, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) said on Wednesday.

As many as 72.7% of the confirmed cases were recorded in unvaccinated people, the INSP said in its latest weekly surveillance report.

According to INSP, 27.9% of the total deaths were recorded in Bucharest and in the counties of Prahova, Suceava, Iasi and Constanta.

The report shows that 91.6% of deaths occurred in people not vaccinated against COVID-19, and 85.7% in people over 60 years of age. According to INSP, 57.1% of deaths were in men.

The INSP also said that 94.1% of the deaths had at least one comorbidity.

One in 88 COVID-19 cases in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic has been in healthcare workers.