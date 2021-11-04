Bucharest Court of Appeal refuses to move to province Dragnea's case on his visit to US

The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected, on Thursday, as unfounded, a request in which the former chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea requested the transfer to a provincial court of the case in which he is tried for trafficking in influence in connection with his presence at the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump.

The court's decision is final.

In May 2021, National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) sued Liviu Dragnea, former speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and PSD chairman, for trafficking in influence (two acts) and use of influence or authority by a person holding a leadership position in a party, in order to obtain for him or for another undue benefits, the file being registered at the Bucharest Tribunal.Five magistrates from this court in turn refused to settle Dragnea's case, after making requests for abstention.