Bucharest COVID-19 incidence rate goes over 14 cases per thousand inhabitants

The Bucharest COVID-19 incidence rate calculated at 14 days is, on Friday, 14.11 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to the Directorate of Public Health (DSP).

The previous day, the incidence rate in Romania's capital was 12.79 cases per thousand inhabitants.

The COVID incidence rate has increased sharply since the beginning of this year until now.

Thus, if on January 1 the degree of infection with SARS-CoV-2 was 0.72 cases per thousand inhabitants, on January 12 it passed 3 (3.32), and since then it has increased rapidly. On January 18th, the incidence reached 6.15 and increased, with an infection rate of 12.79 on Thursday.

The highest rate of infection with SARS-CoV-2 in Bucharest was reached on October 22, 2021 - 16.54 cases per thousand inhabitants.