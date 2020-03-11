Bucharest hospital goes into quarantine

The Dimitrie Gerota Hospital of Bucharest went into quarantine Wednesday, with the inpatients and the staff staying there for 14 days, according to head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat.

"Regarding the Gerota Hospital, it has entered quarantine today, as the inpatients and hospital staff will stay in quarantine for 14 days, during which time the inpatients will be cared for further and investigation and testing will be performed to make sure the outbreak stops there as much as possible," said Arafat, at a news conference at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters.He said there were many people who came in contact with a patient who came from Israel infected with the new coronavirus, and tested positive."This is why we take this measure at the level of the MAI, because the hospital operates under the authority of MAI. The Medical Department is monitoring the situation and is continuing the epidemiological investigation with the epidemiologists of MAI and other bodies to identify all the people with whom that person came into contact," said Arafat.