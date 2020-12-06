Bucharest Mayor Dan votes for collaboration, pragmatism

Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan has urged Romanians "to vote with their heads" and to think about "what is the best formula for governing Romania for the next four years."

"I have voted for the development of Romania and Bucharest. Romania and Bucharest have an extraordinary opportunity because of 80 billion European funds that are coming. I have voted for collaboration and pragmatism, because to Bucharest it is very important to have collaboration with the central administration, and so is to Romania overall. Four years will go by without elections and it is important that the central administrations be able to have a dialogue with the local administrations, so that important projects are carried out in Romania. I have voted for justice and for the European path of Romania and, implicitly, against those who have endangered this direction. I am urging Romanians to come to the polls, because it is about their lives for the next four years. And, although we are a Latin nation, implicitly emotional, I am also urging them to vote with their head. I am urging them to keep in mind what has happened in Romania in the last four years and to think about what is the best formula for governing Romania for the next four years," said Dan after voting at the Secondary School 279 in Bucharest.

He added that all measures have been taken so that the mobile ballot box reaches the quarantined or isolated people. He also urged citizens to vote, stressing that "it's no riskier" than a trip to the store.

"It is very important that we come to the polls. All those who enter must get disinfected. Whoever wants can get disinfected at the end of the polls. It is no riskier than going to the store. I am urging everyone to come to the polls, because it is a choice for four years, including for their health," said Dan.

According to the mayor, the most "serious" thing that has happened in the Romanian Parliament over the last four years has been "protection for thieves."

"Protection for thieves, for the corrupt means that many of the mechanisms in this country do not work, that business people lack trust because auctions are not fair, it means that Romanians feel wronged in their country and choose to leave (...) We must return to normalcy, justice, pragmatism and co-operation. There is some money, a huge amount of money that is available for Romania, and that must be used for development and prosperity," said Dan .