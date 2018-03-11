Bucharest mayor hints DNA investigation with Local Police triggered by opposition attempt to gridlock city

Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea said she only learned this morning about the ongoing investigation of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) with the Bucharest Local Police, adding that the municipality receives at least two notifications every week from various institutions that look into cases occurred during the current, but also the previous terms.

"I only learned this morning from a post of a Liberal general councilor - because that's what the opposition busies itself with in the General Council. It hadn't come to my knowledge because probably this DNA notification was sent directly to the Local Police. We receive at least two notifications a week - and this is not specific to the current term - from either this agency or others that investigate various cases, and we have promptly responded all the questions, even ahead of the deadlines set on the respective notifications,," the General Mayor said before attending an informal meeting of the National Standing Bureau of the Social Democratic Party."This now must probably be a notification from our good friends, from the opposition, most likely the PNL or the USR, this is what they busy themselves with: block all the Capital's projects - and the citizens must know that - but also acting as delators and blocking the 20 public utility companies set up on the model of Vienna and Prague and always filing complaints all over the place with all institutions, seeking to gridlock Bucharest and perpetuate that loss-making administrative model that saw four or five private companies parasitizing the capital city and which were basically plugged - I might say - to Bucharest's budget of over one billion euro, and exclusively winning all the tenders. And these people now react because they got used to getting rich unrightfully and very fast and our approach of a new, modern European model based on European and national legislation does not sit well with them," Firea said.The Bucharest General Mayor said that she asked all City Hall employees to promptly respond all DNA requests.Firea also underscored that the activity of the City Hall complies with the law and that she is always cautioning her colleagues to keep their eyes wide open about all the contracts concluded.Municipal councilor Ciprian Ciucu of the National Liberal Party (PNL, opposition) said in a Facebook post on Monday that the National Anticorruption Directorate is investigating a number of procurement deals and an exam for filling a position with the Bucharest Local Police.

