Bucharest Mayoralty's budget for 2021 doesn't get the go ahead

The Bucharest Mayoralty draft budget for 2021 did not receive a favourable vote in Wednesday's sitting of the General Council of Bucharest (CGMB), report agerpres.

Following a more than three hours' meeting, the Capital's draft budget did not receive enough votes to be adopted, with 17 "for" votes, 22 "against" votes and 14 abstains.

At a press conference before the start of the meeting of the CGMB, Diana Mardarovici, the PNL (National Liberal Party) councillor in the General Council of Bucharest, said that the National Liberal Party supports the budget proposal initiated by the General Mayor, Nicusor Dan.The leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) group of the General Council of Bucharest, Aurelian Badulescu, said before the vote that the budget should be approved in its current form, and for the rest of the requests the first correction should be expected.General councillor Cosmin Smighelschi said that the Capital's budget will be voted on by USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) councillors "as soon as it is placed on some real and legal foundations".The Bucharest Mayor, Nicusor Dan, said on Wednesday he was "astounded" by USR PLUS's requests for the budget, saying that the topic had been discussed with groups of general advisers and "all discussions that were supposed to take place on the budget took place".He showed further open to discussions on the budget and stressed the need for it to be adopted as soon as possible.