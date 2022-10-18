Bucharest Prefect: Construction in Romania was done in disregard of any city planning rules

Commenting on the fact that there are areas where firefighters and medical first responders have only difficult access, Bucharest Prefect Toni Grebla said that construction in Romania was done in disregard of any city planning rules, told Agerpres.

"Things are much more complicated, because at one point construction in Bucharest, and actually all over the country, was carried out without any city planning rule. Various private developers built roads, three-meter wide alleys, so that if cars are also parked on the street, there is no room to accommodate the usual traffic, let alone firefighting vehicles. It's a very difficult problem which cannot be solved very soon. Unfortunately, the neighborhoods with narrow streets are permanently exposed to this risk, the home owners just took this risk," Toni Grebla said on Tuesday, answering journalists' questions on this subject.

He voiced his opinion that demolition would be a solution, but doubts that it would be accepted.

"We hope that fires will be increasingly rare in these areas and also the Emergencies Inspectorate will be additionally equipped with lighter, smaller vehicles, but these have a reduced intervention capacity. For small fires we can use smaller vehicles, but for violent, widespread fires like the one last week, heavy trucks with tens of meters long ladders are necessary, so that such interventions will remain difficult," Toni Grebla explained.