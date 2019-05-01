Bucharest, Sibiu to host EUROPAfest #26, May 9-18

Over 300 musicians from 31 countries will take part in Bucharest and Sibiu, May 9-18, in the 26th edition of EUROPAfest, the only European festival that incorporates jazz, blues and pop music, according to organisers.

The event will take place under the slogan "It's all about live quality music!"The festival was the first event in Romania to receive in 2005 the High Patronage of the Romanian Royal House and in 2015 it was awarded a prize by the European Commission.The Opening Gala will take place at the Odeon Theatre House in Bucharest, on May 9, where a jazz concert by Dan Papirany Trio will be staged with musicians from Australia, Israel and New Zealand, and Gabriele Agosta from Italy.May 11-18, Bucharest will play host to an eponymous international jazz competition.The Dalles Hall will be the venue of a jazz concert each day from May 13 to May 17, 19:00hrs, local, that will display the latest trends from the world stages in the US, Canada, Europe, South America and Asia. Spectators will be able to listen to 16 bands from 13 countries. Admission is 49 lei per person, with the tickets available for purchase on iabilet.ro.Concomitantly, the 25th edition of the Dinu Lipatti Jeunesses International Music Competition takes place. More than 60 violinists from 24 countries will compete before a jury of international specialists for prizes of 10,000 euros. Admission is free for pupils and students, subject to availability.After-hours concerts are scheduled for May 10 -17. Every evening, from 20:00hrs, the Ibis Hotel Gara de Nord's café will host new wave jazz musicians. Admission is 49 lei per person, with the tickets available for purchase on iabilet.ro.Symphonic concerts will be stages in Sibiu at the Thalia Hall, May 9-18. The top event is Best World Violinists where the best violinists of the competition will perform alongside the State Philharmonic Orchestra of Sibiu.May 14-18, violin and jazz workshops will be held, the most anticipated of which being one given by Doroteya Lyutskanova of Bulgaria.The festival ends on May 18 with EUROPAfest Gala. Performing will be the prize-winning bands and violinists, and the winners of the contests will be presented the awards. An Excellency Diploma from the Romanian Royal House will also be awarded on the same occasion.