Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's trading session with all indices in the green and RON 41.97 million (EUR 8.43 million) worth of transactions, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, advanced 0.40 percent to 15,617.64 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.46 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.44 percent higher, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.48 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies rose 0.48 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG closed 0.37 percent up.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market rose 1.02 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Hidroelectrica with RON 13.46 million, followed by Banca Transilvania with trades worth RON 5.57 million, and Transgaz with RON 1.89 million.

According to BVB, the best performing issuers were UCM Resita (+14.92 percent), COMCM (+14.44 percent) and Aerostar (+9.50 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were SIF Hotels (-14.62 percent), Prefab (-8.28 percent) and Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte (-3.77 percent).