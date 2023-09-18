Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Monday's trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the first trading session of the week higher, and the trading volume reached 101.77 million RON (20.48 million euros), of which 92. 19 million RON (18.56 million euros) represented transactions with shares, told Agerpres.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Hidroelectrica shares, worth 20.23 million RON, those of Transilvania Bank - 16.13 million RON, and OMV Petrom - 13.3 million RON.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.32%, up to the value of 14,178.66 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, increased by 0.35%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.64%, while the SIF index BET-FI rose 3.73%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark for investment funds, ended the session up 0.96%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded a 0.11% decline.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a depreciation of 0.57%.

The best developments were registered by Condmag (+11.11%), followed by Lion Capital (+5.81%) and SIF4 Muntenia (+5.74%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Artego (-6.90%), Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-4.61%) and Sphera Franchise Group (-3.67%).