Bucharest Stock Exchange closes lower Friday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed lower Friday's session, and the value of the transactions amounted to 51.335 million RON (10.317 million euros).

The main BET index recorded a depreciation of 0.54%, up to 15,926.46 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.53% decline.

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, fell by 0.51%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session down by 0.34%.

At the same time, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, depreciated by 0.48%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of ten energy and utility companies, closed down by 0.65%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decline of 0.11%.

Hidroelectrica shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of the exchanges recorded with these shares being 7.33 million RON. Among the most traded shares were those of Transilvania Bank, with trading of 6.43 million RON, and OMV Petrom, with 4.04 million RON.

The best developments were registered by COMCM Constanta (+14.73%), Energopetrol (+14.58%) and Condmag (+12.5%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-7.33%), Sinteza (-6.717%) and Purcari Wineries Public Company (-6.24%).