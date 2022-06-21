Bucharest Stock Exchange closes mixed, with 36.5 milllion RON worth of trades

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the trading session on Tuesday, and the value of transactions amounted to 32.69 million RON (6.607 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.42%, to 12,377.09 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the stock exchange, also recorded an increase of 0.41%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed 0.58% higher, while the SIF index, BET-FI, rose 1.42%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark of return on investment funds, closed the session with an advance of 0.67%, and BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.72%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, decreased by 0.32%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of Banca Transilvania, with 5.107 million RON, followed by the shares of Romgaz, which generated exchanges worth 5.07 million RON, and the Property Fund, with 1.89 million RON.

The best evolutions were registered by the shares of Electroaparataj (+ 14.55%), Cos Targoviste (+ 13.30%) and Socep (+ 8.66%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Sinteza (-12.92%), Electroarges (-8.66%) and Rompetrol Rafinare (-6.58/,%).AGERPRES