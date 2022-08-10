 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange closes trading session on Wednesday

he Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the third trading session of the week with mixed results, with total transactions worth 34.7 million lei (7.06 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 1.31%, down to 12,424.57 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares from BVB, recorded a 1.20% decrease.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks lost 1.20%, while the SIF index BET-FI gained 0.36%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.40%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 2.65%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 0.47%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of OMV Petrom, which generated exchanges worth 8.94 million lei, followed by the securities of Fondului Proprietatea, with 5.67 million lei, and those of Banca Transilvania, with 4.17 million lei, Agerpres.

The best developments were registered by the shares of Altur, increasing by 7.69%, those of the Electrocontact Industrial Group (+6.15%) and Alro (+4.81%).

On the other hand, the most important declines were recorded by OMV Petrom (-8.03%), Condmag (-7.14%) and UCM Reşita (-5.51%).

