Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session higher in all indices, and the total value of transactions was 93.24 million RON (18.75 million euros), told Agerpres.

The most traded companies on the Regulated Market were Hidroelectrica, with trading of 8.49 million RON, Fondul Proprietatea, with 5.24 million RON, and Banca Transilvania - 4.12 million RON.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.33%, up to 14,664.16 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.30%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, closed up by 0.41%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.89%.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark for investment funds, closed the session up 0.43%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, rose 0.46%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up by 0.33%.

The best developments were recorded by Comelf (+6.60%), Farmaceutica Remedia (+3.01%) and Infinity Capital Investments (+2.56%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Condmag (-11.11%), Artego (-7.50%) and Electromagnetica (-4.23%).