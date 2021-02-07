Bucharest Stock Exchange earns 6.6 billion lei in capitalization this week

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) earned, this week, 6.6 billion lei in capitalization, respectively 4.13 percent, and the value of share trading registered an increase of 25.4 percent, compared to the previous week, according to data published on the BVB website and consulted by AGERPRES.

The stock market capitalization reached 167.982 billion lei, between February 1-5, from 161.318 billion lei recorded in the previous week.

This week, share trading generated a turnover of 175.124 million lei, compared to 139.648 million lei, between January 25 and 29.

BVB's best trading day was on Friday, February 5, when 43,692 million lei were recorded, and the weakest day, Tuesday, February 2, with a value of transactions of 29.720 million lei.

The shares of Banca Transilvania were the most liquid securities on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, generating transactions of 21.659 million lei, but also a price increase of 0.87 percent.

In the top 3 there is also Nuclearelectrica, with trading of 19.708 million lei and an increase of 10.73 percent in terms of share prices, followed by the shares of Fondul Proprietatea, with transactions of 18.931 million lei (+ 4.97 percent).

The most important increases of quotations were registered by the shares of Condmag (+42.86 percent), Teraplast (+15.26 percent) and Electromagnetica (+10.83 percent).

On the other hand, significant decreases were recorded by Promateris shares, which recorded a decline of 12.63 percent, followed by those of the Napoca Construction Company (-11.85 percent) and VES (-8.16 percent).

AGERPRES .