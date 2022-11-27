 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange gains over RON 800 million in capitalisation, Nov 21-25

BVB

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) gained RON 800.4 million in capitalisation, up 0.40%, November 21-25, 2022, on trades going down 31.6% on a weekly basis.

According to data published by the BVB, the stock market capitalisation reached RON 197.363 billion, from 196.563 billion lei in the week of November 14 - 18, 2022.

Stock trades generated a turnover of RON 105.329 million, down from RON 154.148 million in the previous week.

The best trading day was Thursday, November 24, when a turnover of RON 30.198 million was recorded, and the worst day, Monday, November 21, with trades of RON 12.087 million, Agerpres informs.

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 11,569.94 points.

Transilvania Bank's shares were the most liquid securities on the BVB's main segment, generating trades of RON 31.332 million on a price drop of 4.22%.

The most traded stocks were Fondului Proprietatea, with trades of RON 15.829 million (-0.92%) and BRD, with trades of RON 10.904 million (-1.21%).

The top three risers of the week were Carbochim (+12%), Comelf (+9.93%) and SIF Muntenia (+8.37%).

The top three fallers were Armatura (- 27.27%), Romcab (-19.38%) and Socep (-10.84%).

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.