Bucharest Stock Exchange gains over RON 800 million in capitalisation, Nov 21-25

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) gained RON 800.4 million in capitalisation, up 0.40%, November 21-25, 2022, on trades going down 31.6% on a weekly basis.

According to data published by the BVB, the stock market capitalisation reached RON 197.363 billion, from 196.563 billion lei in the week of November 14 - 18, 2022.

Stock trades generated a turnover of RON 105.329 million, down from RON 154.148 million in the previous week.

The best trading day was Thursday, November 24, when a turnover of RON 30.198 million was recorded, and the worst day, Monday, November 21, with trades of RON 12.087 million, Agerpres informs.

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 11,569.94 points.

Transilvania Bank's shares were the most liquid securities on the BVB's main segment, generating trades of RON 31.332 million on a price drop of 4.22%.

The most traded stocks were Fondului Proprietatea, with trades of RON 15.829 million (-0.92%) and BRD, with trades of RON 10.904 million (-1.21%).

The top three risers of the week were Carbochim (+12%), Comelf (+9.93%) and SIF Muntenia (+8.37%).

The top three fallers were Armatura (- 27.27%), Romcab (-19.38%) and Socep (-10.84%).