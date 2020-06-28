Bucharest Stock Exchange loses over 4 billion RON in capitalization this week

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) lost this week 4,128 billion RON in capitalization, around 2.9 pct, and the value of transactions in shares has recorded a decrease of 10.37 pct.

According to data published by the BVB, consulted by AGERPRES, the stock market capitalization sat at 137,986 billion RON, in the June 22-26 period, from 142,114 billion RON the previous week.

This week, stock transactions stood at 98.27 million RON, over 109.65 million RON in the June 15-19, 2020 period. The best transaction day at the BVB was Wednesday, June 24, when 28.64 million RON in stocks were traded, while the weakest was Thursday, June 23, with a value of transactions of 15.16 million RON.

The stocks of Banca Transilvania were the most traded titles on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, generating transactions worth 21.89 million RON, but also a price decrease of 2.55 pct. The top three also features Erste Group Bank AG, with trades worth 13.63 million RON and a drop of 6.73 pct in price, followed by Nuclearelectrica shares, with transactions worth 10.68 million RON (4.81 pct).

The most important increases in quotations were recorded by the shares of Transilvania Constructii (+21.74 pct), Prodplast (+15.33 pct) and VES (+11.80 pct).

At the opposite pole, the biggest decreases were noted in the shares of Industrial Group Electrocontact, which recorded a decline of 13.73 pct, followed by those of IAR Brasov (-7.47 pct) and Erste Group Bank (-6.73 pct).