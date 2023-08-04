 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Friday's trading session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's trading session down, with turnover at 3.79 million lei (768,718 euros) after 45 minutes from the start of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, recorded a depreciation of 0.24%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, recorded a similar drop.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks was down 0.15%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, stagnated.

The BET-FI index of SIFs was up 0.01%. BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, appreciated 0.18%.

According to BVB data, Comelf (+9.46%), Electromagnetica (+5.20%) and Aquila Part Prod Com (+3.04%) recorded the highest increases in share values.

On the other hand, the shares of Socep (-4.03%), Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-2.07%) and Artego (-1.62%) were down.

