Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher on Monday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session higher on almost all indices, with turnover at 4,042 million lei (813,782 euros), 30 minutes after the start of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.20%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, was also up by 0.20%.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks went up 0.13%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, gained 0.15%.

The SIF's BET-FI index was down 0.42%. BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, appreciated 0.23%.

According to BVB data, Lion Capital (+2.43%), Transport Trade Services (+1.98%) and Vrancart (+1.84%) recorded the biggest increases in share values.

On the other hand, Mecanica Ceahlau (-5.34%), Promateris (-2.94%) and Romcab (-2.09%) shares were down.