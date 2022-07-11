Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session on a downward trend and 6 million RON (1.21 million euros) worth of transactions performed in the first half an hour after the start of the trading session.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, went down 0.05% percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares decreased 0.04 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers dropped 0.11 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK shrank 0.30 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dropped 0.44 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG also lost 0.13 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was down 0.04 percent.

According to BVB, the largest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Carbochim (14.79%), Bittnet Systems (2.15%) and Biofarm (2.05%).

On the other hand, decreases were registered in the shares of Electromagnetica (-3.79%), Erste Group Bank (-1.53%) and Transilvania Investments (-1.18%).