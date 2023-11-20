 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's trading session higher

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session higher on almost all indices, with transactions of 4.69 million lei (944,515 euros), carried out in the first 30 minutes of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, appreciated 0.06%, while the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, opened up 0.09%.

Also, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks was up 0.06%, while the benchmark for mutual fund returns, BET-BK, rose 0.14%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs depreciated 0.09% and BET-NG, the index of ten companies in the energy and utilities sector, gained 0.11%, while the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 companies representative of the AeRO market, was up 0.43%.

According to BVB information, the largest increases in share values were recorded by: Aerostar (+3.03%), Turism Felix (+2.86%) and Compa (+2.41%).

On the other hand, Electroaparataj (-15%), Turbomecanica (-2.45%) and Transilvania Investments Alliance (-1.97%) shares were down.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.