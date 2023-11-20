Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session higher on almost all indices, with transactions of 4.69 million lei (944,515 euros), carried out in the first 30 minutes of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, appreciated 0.06%, while the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, opened up 0.09%.

Also, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks was up 0.06%, while the benchmark for mutual fund returns, BET-BK, rose 0.14%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs depreciated 0.09% and BET-NG, the index of ten companies in the energy and utilities sector, gained 0.11%, while the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 companies representative of the AeRO market, was up 0.43%.

According to BVB information, the largest increases in share values were recorded by: Aerostar (+3.03%), Turism Felix (+2.86%) and Compa (+2.41%).

On the other hand, Electroaparataj (-15%), Turbomecanica (-2.45%) and Transilvania Investments Alliance (-1.97%) shares were down.