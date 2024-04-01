Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session higher, with the total value of transactions amounting to RON 6 million (EUR 1.2 million), in the first 40 minutes of trading.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies rose 0.19%, while BET-Plus, which shows the developments in the most liquid 37 stocks, increased 0.17%.The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the 25 most liquid stocks went up 0.18%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks rose 0.43%.The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, rose 0.13%, while the BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stock, opened 0.36% up.According to BVB data, the largest increases in share value were recorded by Electromagnetica (+13.64%), SIF Hoteluri (+5.05%) and Rompetrol Rafinare (+4.23%).Conversely, the shares to register a downward trend were: COMCM (-15%), UCM Resita (-4.07%) and Turism, Hotels, Restaurants Black Sea (-2.44%).