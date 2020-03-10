Bucharest Stock Exchange opens on the rise Tuesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened its session on Tuesday, and 25 minutes in it recorded transactions amounting to 7.33 million lei (1.52 million euros).

The main BET index, indicating the trend of the 15 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 2.7 pct, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the trend of the 37 most liquid titles from BVB, was up 2.69 pct.At the same time, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index, of the most liquid 25 securities, gained 2.83 pct, and the BET-BK return on investment funds went up by 2.81 pct.The BET-FI index of the SIFs went up 3.08 pct, while the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, posted an appreciation of 3.18 pct.According to the BVB data, the largest increases in the value of the shares were recorded by Electroarges (+ 9.11 pct), Transilvania Insurance Broker (+ 7.41 pct) and Oil Terminal (+ 7.21 pct).On the other hand, there was a decrease in the shares of Sinteza (-14.93 pct), Ves (-11.59 pct) and Zentiva (-5.3 pct).AGERPRES