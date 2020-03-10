 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens on the rise Tuesday's session

bursa

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened its session on Tuesday, and 25 minutes in it recorded transactions amounting to 7.33 million lei (1.52 million euros).

The main BET index, indicating the trend of the 15 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 2.7 pct, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the trend of the 37 most liquid titles from BVB, was up 2.69 pct.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index, of the most liquid 25 securities, gained 2.83 pct, and the BET-BK return on investment funds went up by 2.81 pct.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs went up 3.08 pct, while the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, posted an appreciation of 3.18 pct.

According to the BVB data, the largest increases in the value of the shares were recorded by Electroarges (+ 9.11 pct), Transilvania Insurance Broker (+ 7.41 pct) and Oil Terminal (+ 7.21 pct).

On the other hand, there was a decrease in the shares of Sinteza (-14.93 pct), Ves (-11.59 pct) and Zentiva (-5.3 pct).AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.