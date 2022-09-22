Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's trading session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) started the Thursday session in decline on most indices, and BET, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, recorded a 0.25% depreciation, after the first hour of trading.

The BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks from BVB, recorded a decline of 0.32%, while the BET-FI index of SIFs was the only one on the plus side, with 0.23%. BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, registered a depreciation of 0.25%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, showed a decline of 0.23%, and the performance benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, lost 0.22% of its value.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, fell by 1.04%.

The total value of the exchanges amounted to 4.98 million RON (approximately one million euros).

According to BVB, the biggest increases were registered by Turism Felix (+4.41%), Digi (+2.71%) and Rompetrol Well Services (+1.85%).

On the other hand, the shares of Impact Developer&Contractor (-6.39%), Mecanica Fina (-3.23%) and Transilvania Investments Alliance (-2.52%) were in decline.AGERPRES