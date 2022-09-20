Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's trading session up

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's session with growth on most indices, with transactions of 1.93 million RON (394,031 euros), carried out in the first 35 minutes after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, rose by 1.47%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from the BSE, appreciated by 1.41%.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 1.19%, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK gained 0.91 %.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs registered a decrease of 0.24%, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 1.17%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was down by 0.02%.

According to BVB information, BRD (+3.74%), Promateris SA (+3.05%) and SIF Oltenia (+2.86%) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, Chimcomplex Borzesti (-2.68%), Bittnet Systems Bucharest (-2.62%) and IAR SA Brasov (-2.41%) shares fell.AGERPRES