Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Wednesday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session downwards, and the main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, lost 0.13% in the first 30 minutes.

The BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks from BVB, fell by 0.12%, while the BET-FI index of the SIFs was the only gainer, with 0.43%. BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, registered a depreciation of 0.34%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, showed a decline of 0.23%, and the performance benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, lost 0.43% of its value.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, fell by 0.02%.

The total value of the exchanges amounted to 1.476 million lei (299,494 euros).

According to BVB, the biggest increases were registered by Farmaceutica Remedia (+4.06%), IAR SA Brasov (+2.70%) and Bittnet Systems (+1.77%).

On the other hand, the shares Antibiotice (-2.26%), Erste Group Bank AG (-1.95%) and Aquila Part Prod Com (-0.94%) were down.AGERPRES