 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens with most indices in decline

bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's session down and the BET index, indicating the trend of the 15 most liquid companies, registered a 0.36pct depreciation, 25 minutes into the trading.

Read also: PG Lazar: In 2018 high pressure was exerted on judicial institutions

The total value of the exchanges was 1.11 million lei (233.600 euro).

The BET Plus index, showing the trend of the 37 most liquid titles on the BVB, recorded a 0.35pct drop, while the SIF BET-FI index declined by 1.11pct. BET-NG, the index of the 10 energy and utilities companies, is the only one on the rise, up 0.18pct.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid titles posted a 0.44pct depreciation and the BET-BK return on investment funds was down 0.37pct.

The largest decreases in the value of shares were registered by Mecanica Fina (-14.67pct), SIF Moldova (-2.74pct) and Romcarbon (-2.23pct).

Sphera Franchise Group (+ 2.11pct), Transgaz (+ 0.89pct) and Romgaz (+ 0.81pct) shares were on the rise.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.