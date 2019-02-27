Bucharest Stock Exchange opens with most indices in decline

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's session down and the BET index, indicating the trend of the 15 most liquid companies, registered a 0.36pct depreciation, 25 minutes into the trading.

Read also: PG Lazar: In 2018 high pressure was exerted on judicial institutions

The total value of the exchanges was 1.11 million lei (233.600 euro).

The BET Plus index, showing the trend of the 37 most liquid titles on the BVB, recorded a 0.35pct drop, while the SIF BET-FI index declined by 1.11pct. BET-NG, the index of the 10 energy and utilities companies, is the only one on the rise, up 0.18pct.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid titles posted a 0.44pct depreciation and the BET-BK return on investment funds was down 0.37pct.

The largest decreases in the value of shares were registered by Mecanica Fina (-14.67pct), SIF Moldova (-2.74pct) and Romcarbon (-2.23pct).

Sphera Franchise Group (+ 2.11pct), Transgaz (+ 0.89pct) and Romgaz (+ 0.81pct) shares were on the rise.

AGERPRES .