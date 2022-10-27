Bucharest Stock Exchange promotes its Made In Romania program in four cities in the country

The Bucharest Stock Exchange(BVB) and its partners in the Made in Romania program will hold, in November, four regional workshops in Transylvania, Banat, Moldova and Muntenia to present to the business community the opportunities for the continued development of companies in a period full of challenges for the entire business environment, BVB informs on Thursday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"Made in Romania is the main program developed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange for entrepreneurs and we are proud to say that it has visible results since 2019. Since the beginning of the program, a number of 16 companies have come to the stock exchange with shares or bonds, and the rounds of financing carried out by them amounts to over 212 million euros. The stock market is a viable financing channel for entrepreneurs, even in more tense conditions, such as the pandemic or the galloping inflation and investors' expectations regarding a slowdown in economic growth both in Romania and in other developed economies. But, this may be the right moment for those who pay attention to identify and benefit from the opportunities that any crisis brings," said Radu Hanga, president of the Board of Directors of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, according to the source.

The event is addressed to the entire Made in Romania community from Transylvania, Banat, Moldova and Muntenia, semi-finalists and finalists of the program with the same name, as well as companies registered on the www.investingromania.com platform.

The four workshops will be organized in Cluj-Napoca (on November 3), Timisoara (November 10), Iasi (November 17) and Bucharest (November 24).

The members of the companies' top management, shareholders, general directors, financial directors, as well as the IT, legal, audit and accounting departments, as well as the business development teams, are invited to these discussions.AGERPRES