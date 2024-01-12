Bucharest stock market opens Friday's trading session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's trading session with all indices on the rise and RON 5.226 million (1.051 ml euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trades, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.30 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 43 shares gained 0.33 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers rose 0.30 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.43 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies advanced 0.39 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG inched up 0.17 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was up 0.35 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were UCM Resita (+14.13 percent), Compa (+5.06 percent), and Antibiotice (+2.7 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Chimcomplex SA Borzesti (-4.07 percent), Zentiva (-2.72 percent), and Turbomecanica (-1.84 percent).