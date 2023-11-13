Bucharest stocks close higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the first trading session of this week with an increase, and the total value of transactions was 37.09 million lei (7.46 million euros), told Agerpres.

The most traded companies on the Regulated Market were Hidroelectrica, with a turnover of 6.95 million lei, Banca Transilvania, with 4.27 million lei, and Fondul Proprietatea - 3.34 million lei.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.58% to 14,616.64 points, while the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, recorded a 0.57% increase.

The BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.54%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, rose 0.36%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, closed the session up 0.51%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, rose 0.63%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies from the AeRO market, closed down 0.51%.

The best performances were recorded by shares of Mecanica Fina (+4.86%), Turism, Hoteluri si Restaurante Marea Neagra (+4.59%) and Santierul Naval Orsova (+3.6%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Comelf (-8.62%), Armatura (-8.33%) and Turism Felix (-4.08%).