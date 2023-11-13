 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest stocks close higher

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

Bucharest stocks close higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the first trading session of this week with an increase, and the total value of transactions was 37.09 million lei (7.46 million euros), told Agerpres.

The most traded companies on the Regulated Market were Hidroelectrica, with a turnover of 6.95 million lei, Banca Transilvania, with 4.27 million lei, and Fondul Proprietatea - 3.34 million lei.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.58% to 14,616.64 points, while the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, recorded a 0.57% increase.

The BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.54%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, rose 0.36%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, closed the session up 0.51%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, rose 0.63%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies from the AeRO market, closed down 0.51%.

The best performances were recorded by shares of Mecanica Fina (+4.86%), Turism, Hoteluri si Restaurante Marea Neagra (+4.59%) and Santierul Naval Orsova (+3.6%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Comelf (-8.62%), Armatura (-8.33%) and Turism Felix (-4.08%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.