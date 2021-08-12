Bucharest Stocks, net profit of 3.57 million RON in H1, dropping by 33% over H1 2020

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) obtained an individual net profit during the first half of 2021, of 3.57 million RON, dropping by 33% or 1.78 million RON, from 5.35 million RON, during H1 of 2020, with a net margin of 31%, according to a report posted on BVB website.

The operational income of 11.70 million RON is dropping by 6%, based on the drop in one-off intra-group income made in 2020 within the CCP (Central CounterPart, an entity that allows the re-launch of the derivatives market in Romania, ed. n.) project. According to the project, the significant income growth from pay-to-stay fees, +74% and sales from stock data, +78%, compensates the 14% drop in income from trading.

Operational expenses are going up by 8%, to up to the value of 8.77 million RON as opposed to H1 2020, based on the newly started projects in order to promote BVB and the capital market.

The BVB Group aggregated an operational income of 20.93 million RON during H1, going up by 7% in comparison with H1 2020, based on the increase of 21% of post-trading income segment. The Group's operational expenses, of 19.81 million RON, are higher by 23%, or 3.76 million RON as opposed to H1 2020, based on the expenses generated by the CCP.RO branch activity in the process of authorizing as a Central Counterpart (CCP), worth 3.5 million RON during the first 6 months of 2021. The Group's net profit is worth 2.57 million RON.