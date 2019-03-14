 
     
Bucharest traffic, blocked for 15 minutes; several persons join #sieu protest

The traffic was blocked on Friday for approximately 15 minutes on Lascar Catargiu Boulevard to Romana Square and on KiselRoad, eff from Architect Ioan Mincu Street towards the Victoriei Square, after several drivers stopped their cars around 15:00hrs, joining the protest called "Romania wants motorways #sieu (#metoo)."

According to the Traffic Brigade, the traffic resumed around 15:20hrs.

"'Romania wants motorways #sieu' is a campaign initiated by Suceava businessman Stefan Manolachi. By mobilising a team of 17 men, Manolachi built one meter of highway in Suceava, in just one day. Subsequently, the businessman announced that on 15 March, as of 15:00hrs, he will stop the activity of his entire restaurant chain, for 15 minutes, in order to protest against the lack of motorways in Moldavia and around the country. Furthermore, he challenged other businessmen around the country to follow his example.

