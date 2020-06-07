Bucharest Transport Company manager asks trolleybus fleet installation re-check after trolley fire

The General Manager of the Bucharest Transport Company - STB SA, Alexandru-Hazem Kansou, ordered the re-verification of the electrical installations of all the trolleybuses in the company's park, after, on Sunday, around 11,00, a fire broke out at a trolleybus on the line 86, while moving on Lascar Catargiu Blvd., on the way to Gara de Nord.

"There was only one passenger and the driver of the trolleybus in the vehicle, without any of them being affected. The fire spread quickly after the passenger was evacuated and only after the intervention of the firemen it was extinguished, so that, shortly after 12,00, the trolleybus was towed and withdrawn to the depot for technical checks. Traffic in the area was not blocked, except for trolleybus lines 79 and 86, due to the power shutdown, to allow the intervention of firefighters," reads a STB release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.

The Astra Irisbus trolleybus was purchased for the former RATB and is part of the batch produced and delivered between 2004-2006.

STB SA assures that this case is an isolated one, and the crew is trained to act operatively in such situations, so that the lives of the passengers are not endangered.

Kansou also ordered the establishment of a technical committee of inquiry to determine the cause of the fire. From the first information, it results that the fire started from a short circuit to the electrical installation, and Kansou requested the retraining of drivers in regards with the emergency procedure to be applied for the safety of passengers in such cases and ordered the verification of the trolleybus fleet to prevent the occurrence of such events in the future.