Budget deficit for 2022 stands at 5.68% of GDP, below authorities' target

The implementation of the general consolidated budget for 2022 ended with a deficit of 81.01 billion RON, respectively 5.68% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), below the target of 5.74% of GDP established in the rectification of November 2022.

According to the Ministry of Finance, expressed as a percentage of GDP, the budget deficit decreased by 1.05 percentage points from 6.73% of GDP in 2021 to 5.68% of GDP in 2022, Agerpres informs.

After the first 11 months of last year, the budget deficit stood at 4.2% of GDP.