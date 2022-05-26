Burduja: Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization manage to make things right and delivers projects,policies

The Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Burduja, declared on Thursday that the Ministry he is running managed "to make things right and to start delivering projects, policies and programs," mentioning about the governmental cloud and digitizing public services.

"What the Ministry managed to do is to make things right and to start delivering normative act drafts, policies, programs and projects. Certainly, we are talking about the cloud, a government mega-project, worth half a billion, we are talking about digitizing public services, about inter-operability. But beyond these big terms, we are talking about an easier life for people, but also for you, for the local administrations," Burduja declared during the National Liberal Party (PNL)'s Local Elected Officials League, which took place in Poiana Brasov, where he presented a review for the six months of coalition governing.

He specified that he took on the term 3 weeks ago and that the review reflects the work carried out by his predecessors.

The Minister said that in the research area, the most ample reform program will be carried out, built along with experts from the European Commission.

"Romanian research will award performance and will be able to deliver valuable technologies for the free market. Thus, we are a special Ministry. (...) The programs that we are implementing in general do not local public authorities as beneficiaries, we indeed have a single program for county libraries and the rural area, which we want to transform into digital hubs, a 30 million euro program. But we have, on the other hand, a lot of funds: 1.9 billion only for Romania's National Recovery and Resilience plan (PNRR) regarding the digitized component," Burduja said, telling local officials to close partnerships with those from the private area that are eligible for these programs.AGERPRES