BVB stocks up Tuesday 90 minutes into trading

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Tuesday on trades of RON 9.53 million (EUR 1.92 million) 90 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks rose by 0.42%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 43 most liquid BVB stocks advanced 0.38%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose by 0.35%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.36%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks decreased by 0.36%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, rose by 0.36%.

The BET AeRO index of the best 20 AeRO companies was up 0.63%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Electroarges (+10.43%), Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+1.49%) and Transilvania Investments Alliance (+1.34%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Romcab (-14.89), COMCM Constanta (-14.14%) and Compa (-5.96%).