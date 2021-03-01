BVB's Hanga: More than 12,000 new accounts opened with brokers in 2021

Over 12,000 new accounts have been opened with brokers in 2021, up almost 20pct from the previous year, the head of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Radu Hanga, told an online press conference on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

"We are pleased to look back at 2020 to see that we have seen a maximum in terms of transaction volume, a record high. We are pleased to see more than 12,000 new accounts opened with brokers in 2021, growing by almost 20pct compared to the previous year. Also, the valuations of the listed local companies are approaching the maximum.We still have a few percentages to reach the maximum we had in 2007. I think that in Central and Eastern Europe we are the market that is the closest to that level. We are looking forward with great confidence. We are waiting for new companies, new investors," Hanga said.

On Monday, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) organized the official opening of the trading session dedicated to listing the shares of Agroland Business System, the company that operates the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania.

The shares are listed on BVB's Multilateral Trading System (SMT) and are traded under the symbol AG.