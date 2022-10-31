Calculation methods of storage obligations of oil, petroleum products, modified in accordance with relevant European directive

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Monday a bill to amend Law 85/2018 on the establishment and maintenance of minimum reserves of oil and/or petroleum products, for the implementation of the European Directive on the methods of calculating obligations of storage, told Agerpres.

The object of the draft law is to amend and supplement Law 85/2018 on the establishment and maintenance of minimum reserves of oil and/or petroleum products, with the aim of implementing in the internal regulation the provisions of the Implementation Directive (EU) 2018/1581 of Commission's directive of October 19, 2018 amending Council Directive 2009/119/EC on the methods of calculating storage obligations.

According to the bill, the level of minimum stocks represents at least the highest value between the quantity related to net imports over a period of 90 days, calculated on the basis of the daily average of net imports, and the quantity related to domestic consumption over a period of 61 days, calculated on basis of the daily average of internal consumption.

The daily average of net imports is calculated based on the average value of the net equivalent of imports from the previous calendar year.

By way of exception, the daily average of net imports taken into account is determined, for the period January 1 - June 30 of each calendar year, based on the quantities imported in the penultimate calendar year preceding the calendar year in question.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body.