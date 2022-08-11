Call for funding under the Woman Entrepreneur 2002 programme to open on Aug 18

The call for funding under the Woman Entrepreneur 2022 programme will open on August 18, on the granturi.imm.gov.ro platform, the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) informed on Thursday.

MAT continues the series of measures regarding the encouragement and stimulation of the establishment of small and medium enterprises by launching the multi-year national programme for the development of entrepreneurial culture among women, Agerpres.

"The Woman Entrepreneur Programme will be the third open call in 2022 for SMEs in Romania. This time, we aim to reduce the gap between women and men entrepreneurs, especially since only 36.84% of associates/shareholders are women. Additionally, we noticed that in the recent months, the share of partners/shareholders within legal entities favours the gap between women and men entrepreneurs. Although, nominally, since the beginning of the year, the number of women partners/shareholders has increased, the increase is much lower compared to the increase in the number of men who are shareholders or associates of the companies. The programme also contributes to achieving the OECD standards regarding gender equality in the entrepreneurial field, being a personalized measure that ensures access to financing for women entrepreneurs. Equality of opportunity is achieved, first of all, by reducing the systematic deficit existing," stated Constantin-Daniel Cadariu, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Toursism.