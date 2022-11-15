Campulung la Tisa - Teresva railway traffic route between Romania, Ukraine reopens after 15 years

The Campulung la Tisa - Teresva railway traffic route between Romania and Ukraine has reopened, Maramures County Prefect Rudolf Stauder announced on Tuesday.

"The Campulung la Tisa railway border checkpoint reopened after 15 years, after the last passenger train on the Teresva - Campulung la Tisa route ran in 2007. The county has taken steps at the government level for repair works on the railway infrastructure to streamline railway traffic and increase freight and passenger railway transport on the border between Maramures County and Ukraine," said Stauder, Agerpres informs.

He added that repair works on the broad gauge railway on which the Ukrainian train travels will continue.

"The repair programme for the railway infrastructure continues on the broad gauge line Campulung la Tisa - Sighetu Marmatiei and the Sighetu Marmatiei - Valea Viseului dual gauge railway, estimated to be completed by the end of the year. At the beginning of last month, the Valea Viseului railway border checkpoint reopened, and broad-gauge railway passenger traffic on the Berlibas - Valea Viseului route resumed," said Stauder.