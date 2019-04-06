Capitalization of companies listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange reaches 164.68bn lei this week

The capitalization of the companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)'s regulated market increased by 3.6pct this week, totaling 164.68 billion lei, close to the value recorded in early December last year (165 billion lei), before the announcement of the fiscal-budgetary measures regarding the taxation of banking assets and the capping of the gas price.

On the other hand, the total value of share trades declined by almost 23pct in the week from 1 April to 5 April, 2019, from 160.77 million lei to 124.57 million lei, according to the information posted on the BVB website.During this period, 5,879 stock exchanges were registered, compared to 8,480 transactions in the week 25-29 March 2019. The best trading day was Tuesday, April 2, when 1,261 transactions were recorded in shares totaling 35.54 million lei.Transilvania Bank's shares were the most traded, with trading of 44.84 million lei, followed by BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (20.471 million lei), OMV Petrom (11.13 million lei), Fondul Proprietatea (10.30 million lei) and Romgaz (8.98 million lei).As to the alternative trading system (ATS), this week saw a trading of 1.36 million lei, down by 35pct compared to the period 25-29 March 2019. The total number of exchanges was 409 versus 652 a week ago. The capitalization of ATS companies dropped to 7.28 billion lei.Since the beginning of this year, 166,597 transactions have been made on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, totaling 2.99 billion lei, with a daily average of 45.34 million lei. This year, there are 85 issuing companies and 29 intermediaries on the BVB.