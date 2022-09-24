Caracal murder case: Gheorghe Dinca will serve 30 years in prison, Stefan Risipiteanu 7 years

The Olt Court decided, on Friday, that the defendant Gheorghe Dinca, sent to trial for murder, human trafficking and other crimes in the case of the disappearance of the teenagers Alexandra Macesanu and Luiza Melencu, must serve a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and Stefan Risipiteanu, accused of rape, seven years in prison, according to the decision posted on the court portal, told Agerpres.

The cCurt found that the crimes for which Dinca was convicted were concurrent and merged them, determining that he should serve the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

In the case of both defendants, the Court ordered the taking of biological samples in order to enter the genetic profile in the National Judicial Genetic Data System.

The sentence can be challenged with an appeal within 10 days from the communication.

The Court ruled in the Caracal Case after several postponements.

At the same time, the Court obliges Gheorghe Dinca to pay moral damages of 500,000 euros to Alexandra Macesanu's mother and moral damages of 100,000 to Luiza Melencu's mother and another person from the girl's family, as well as moral damages of 10,000 euros to from another civil side of the file.

Dinca was also obliged to pay the legal expenses advanced by the state in the total amount of 750,000 RON, of which the amount of 744,129.55 RON during the criminal prosecution, and Stefan Risipiteanu must pay 2,500 RON, of which the amount of 1,500 RON made during the criminal prosecution .

The Court also ordered the confiscation of the barrel in which the bodies of the victims were burned.

Also, the court decided to maintain the insurance seizure on Dinca's assets and accounts, respectively some lands, the house and some annexes in Caracal.