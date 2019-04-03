Carlos Moedas urges IFIN-HH and EuroGammaS Association to come to an agreement on Magurele high-power laser

European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas urged the Horia Hulubei National Institute for Physics and Nuclear Engineering on Wednesday and EuroGammaS Association to come to an agreement on the Magurele high-power laser, underlining that it is one of the "most important projects" in the world.

"This is one of the most important projects across the world. If we look at this project, it will be good for Europe for many reasons. It is the most powerful laser in the world and has the capacity to bring together three countries. with structural funds, with money from the science programme and allow them to accomplish something big. We have tried to help at European level and I can tell you that the minister was very worried and he tried to help as much as he could. We stayed together to discuss with the parties involved, we have tried to do everything we can possibly do. I hope it can be solved because it would be a shame. But it is not up to us, it is not in our hands. It is not the way we would like it to be. Consequently, we must try to see to it that the parties find a solution. If I were to give a piece of advice to the parties involved in this project and in the consortium it would be for them to reach an agreement, because it would be very sad if they didn't," he told a press conference held at the Parliament Palace at the end of the Informal Meeting of the Research and Innovation Ministers of the European Union.

The Minister of Research and Innovation, Nicolae Hurduc, pointed out that this is a legal conflict in which the Government cannot intervene.

