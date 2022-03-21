Casa Nest, a young man's dream to help orphan children: I wanted to make a good deed

The dream of a young man diagnosed with a serious illness to help his fellows became the chance of 12 children from the placement centers in southern Valcea County to grow up in an environment as close as possible to the family one, in a house that can be called "home", which the Valcea-born young builds in a commune near the county's residence city.

The story of Casa Nest in Galicea commune, 20 kilometers from Ramnicu Valcea, began in 2007, when Alex Tache, a young man involved in volunteering actions since high school, found out that he suffers from an aggressive form of bone cancer. He was only 20 years old at the time, but he did not let himself be defeated by health problems and, although he remained without a leg, and the treatments are often tiring, he decided to continue to get involved in volunteering and to support those who had a hard time tried."The project started as in Martin Luther King: I have a dream, but nothing more. We had 5,000 square meters of land from my family in Galicea commune, which I donated to the foundation when we founded it. I had, I remember, 15,000 euros in my account and I started at the promise of a sponsor that he would give us concrete and concrete iron. We started to dig the foundation, a hole in the ground six meters deep and on an area of about 380 square meters. Imagine the crater! After we dug it, the sponsor in question withdrew his sponsorship, but we said that we must continue until the 15,000 euros are finished. It's just that until now I've never run out of money. Not that the 15,000 euros were many, but because easily, easily, people resonated with the idea and began to donate money, both individuals and legal entities, because until the end the companies too are made of people and, once you find a project you like, whether you have money or not, you find a way to help," the young man said.

At this time, the Casa Nest in Galicea is almost finished. About 350,000 euros have been invested so far, money raised mostly from donations and sponsorships, Alex's cause being actually two years supported at the Oltenia Marathon, one of the most famous competitions for amateurs runners and cyclists in the country.



"The house is erected and, in a percentage of 70-80 pct, is completed. We have partition walls, the thermal installation, we work on the electrical installation, and the sanitary installation and sewerage are made in a proportion of 80 pct. We plan to finish the house this year and take children from the General Directorate of Social Assistance and Child Protection. Every child will find a house here with us. We are open to any kind of case. We want to help those who want to be helped, because, although at DGASPC they now receive food and clothes, we want to offer them more than that. We want to help those who perform, they want to perform and support them to get where they want to go," adds Alex.

The young man from Valcea County also thought about the future of this house and of those who will live here, so he now plans to develop some businesses that will bring the money necessary for its maintenance.



"If there are corporations in the world, we have imagined a world without profits, we have imagined a world where work is done to help others," Alex says.



The Alex Tache Foundation has besides this project of Casa Nest other smaller projects to support families with a precarious material situation in the county and in the country, which it carries out together with similar nongovernmental organizations in the neighboring counties.