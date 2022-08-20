Catalin Chirila wins gold medal at European Championships in men's canoe single 1,000 m

The Romanian athlete Catalin Chirila won the gold medal in the men's canoe single 1,000 meters, on Saturday, at the European Canoe Sprint Championships in Munich.

Chirila (24 years old), world champion in this race, at the beginning of the month, in Canada, led the race from one end to the other and prevailed with a time of 3 min 49 sec 681/1000, being followed in the final ranking by the Czech Martin Fuksa, multiple European champion and world medalist, at 351/1000, and by the Italian Carlo Tacchini, at 1 sec 956/1000.

The last European medal in the 1,000 m singles canoe was won in 2011 in Belgrade by Iosif Chirila (silver), and the last European title was won by Florin Mironcic (2006) in Racice.

Catalin Chirila (CSA Steaua) will perform on Sunday, at 12:30 (Romania time), and in the final of the singles canoe race on 500 meters, in which he is the world vice-champion in Halifax (Canada).

Also on Saturday, Oleg Nuta placed eighth in the final of the singles canoe on the 200 meters.AGERPRES